An Overview of CBRE Group's Earnings

CBRE Group CBRE is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect CBRE Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06.

The market awaits CBRE Group's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 1.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CBRE Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.77 2.23 1.06 0.75 EPS Actual 0.86 2.32 1.20 0.81 Price Change % -2.0% 0.0% -1.0% 3.0%

Market Performance of CBRE Group's Stock

Shares of CBRE Group were trading at $147.57 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.4%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about CBRE Group

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on CBRE Group.

CBRE Group has received a total of 6 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $151.17, the consensus suggests a potential 2.44% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CoStar Group, Zillow Gr and Compass, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for CoStar Group, with an average 1-year price target of $91.31, suggesting a potential 38.12% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Zillow Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $78.38, suggesting a potential 46.89% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Compass, with an average 1-year price target of $8.83, suggesting a potential 94.02% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for CoStar Group, Zillow Gr and Compass, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CBRE Group Neutral 12.29% $1.65B 1.95% CoStar Group Outperform 15.27% $613.50M 0.07% Zillow Gr Buy 13.04% $459M 0.17% Compass Neutral 28.66% $250.10M -9.71%

Key Takeaway:

CBRE Group ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It is at the top for gross profit. For return on equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About CBRE Group

CBRE Group provides a wide range of real estate services to owners, occupants, and investors worldwide, including leasing, property and project management, and capital markets advisory. CBRE's investment management arm manages over $140 billion for clients across diverse public and private real estate strategies.

Financial Insights: CBRE Group

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: CBRE Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.29%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CBRE Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.83%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CBRE Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.95%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CBRE Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.64%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, CBRE Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

