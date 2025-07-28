July 28, 2025 12:01 PM 1 min read

Earnings Preview For Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ACGL will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Arch Capital Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.30.

The announcement from Arch Capital Group is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.22, leading to a 1.85% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Arch Capital Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 1.32 1.80 1.96 2.20
EPS Actual 1.54 2.26 1.99 2.57
Price Change % -2.0% -2.0% -6.0% -2.0%

Tracking Arch Capital Group's Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group were trading at $88.89 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.6%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
