A Glimpse of W.P. Carey's Earnings Potential

W.P. Carey WPC will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate W.P. Carey to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85.

Anticipation surrounds W.P. Carey's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.02, leading to a 2.13% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at W.P. Carey's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.19 1.19 1.18 1.17 EPS Actual 1.17 1.21 1.18 1.17 Price Change % 2.0% 3.0% -1.0% -5.0%

Market Performance of W.P. Carey's Stock

Shares of W.P. Carey were trading at $64.6 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.55%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on W.P. Carey

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding W.P. Carey.

With 4 analyst ratings, W.P. Carey has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $152.5, indicating a potential 136.07% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Essential Properties, Broadstone Net Lease and Global Net Lease, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Essential Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $35.83, suggesting a potential 44.54% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Broadstone Net Lease, with an average 1-year price target of $19.0, suggesting a potential 70.59% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Global Net Lease, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, suggesting a potential 86.07% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Essential Properties, Broadstone Net Lease and Global Net Lease, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity W.P. Carey Neutral 5.15% $364.52M 1.50% Essential Properties Buy 25.44% $135.56M 1.65% Broadstone Net Lease Outperform 3.15% $103.20M 0.55% Global Net Lease Outperform -10.46% $118.46M -9.78%

Key Takeaway:

W.P. Carey ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. The company's return on equity is also in the middle compared to its peers. Overall, W.P. Carey's performance is stable when compared to its peers in the analysis.

Discovering W.P. Carey: A Closer Look

W.P. Carey Inc is a real estate investment trust principally involved in the ownership of properties located in the U.S., Western Europe, and Northern Europe. W.P. Carey organizes its operations into Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The vast majority of the company's income is derived from its Real Estate division in the form of lease revenue from long-term agreements with companies. W.P. Carey's real estate portfolio is primarily comprised of single-tenant office, industrial, warehouse, and retail facilities located around the world. majority of the company's revenue comes from properties in the USA. Its Investment Management unit generates revenue from providing real estate advisory and portfolio management services to other REITs.

W.P. Carey: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: W.P. Carey displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.15%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: W.P. Carey's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 30.7%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): W.P. Carey's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.5%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): W.P. Carey's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.72%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, W.P. Carey adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

