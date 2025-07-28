Seagate Tech Hldgs's Earnings: A Preview

Seagate Tech Hldgs STX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Seagate Tech Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.34.

Seagate Tech Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 11.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Seagate Tech Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.09 1.88 1.46 0.73 EPS Actual 1.90 2.03 1.58 1.05 Price Change % 12.0% 7.000000000000001% -8.0% 4.0%

Performance of Seagate Tech Hldgs Shares

Shares of Seagate Tech Hldgs were trading at $150.89 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 52.03%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.