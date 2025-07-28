Earnings Preview For Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble PG is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Procter & Gamble to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42.

The announcement from Procter & Gamble is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 0.93% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Procter & Gamble's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.53 1.86 1.90 1.37 EPS Actual 1.54 1.88 1.93 1.40 Price Change % 1.0% 1.0% 0.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of Procter & Gamble's Stock

Shares of Procter & Gamble were trading at $158.3 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.84%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Procter & Gamble

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble has received a total of 6 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $172.5, the consensus suggests a potential 8.97% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Colgate-Palmolive, Kimberly-Clark and Church & Dwight Co, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Colgate-Palmolive, with an average 1-year price target of $97.33, suggesting a potential 38.52% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kimberly-Clark, with an average 1-year price target of $135.5, suggesting a potential 14.4% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Church & Dwight Co, with an average 1-year price target of $102.0, suggesting a potential 35.57% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Colgate-Palmolive, Kimberly-Clark and Church & Dwight Co, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Procter & Gamble Neutral -2.07% $10.08B 7.26% Colgate-Palmolive Buy -3.04% $2.99B 240.00% Kimberly-Clark Neutral -6.00% $1.73B 58.42% Church & Dwight Co Neutral -2.41% $659.60M 4.94%

Key Takeaway:

Procter & Gamble ranks in the middle for consensus rating among its peers. It is at the bottom for revenue growth. In terms of gross profit, it is at the top. For return on equity, it is also at the top among its peers.

All You Need to Know About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, with annual sales approaching $85 billion. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent just more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

A Deep Dive into Procter & Gamble's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Procter & Gamble's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.07%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Procter & Gamble's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 18.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Procter & Gamble's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 7.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.01%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Procter & Gamble's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.66.

To track all earnings releases for Procter & Gamble visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.