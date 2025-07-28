A Look at Mondelez International's Upcoming Earnings Report

Mondelez International MDLZ is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Mondelez International to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68.

The announcement from Mondelez International is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.08, leading to a 3.78% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Mondelez International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.65 0.85 0.79 EPS Actual 0.74 0.65 0.99 0.86 Price Change % 4.0% 2.0% 1.0% 2.0%

Performance of Mondelez International Shares

Shares of Mondelez International were trading at $70.58 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.07%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Mondelez International

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Mondelez International.

With 7 analyst ratings, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $74.0, indicating a potential 4.85% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Hershey, Kraft Heinz and General Mills, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Hershey, with an average 1-year price target of $162.57, suggesting a potential 130.33% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kraft Heinz, with an average 1-year price target of $28.0, suggesting a potential 60.33% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for General Mills, with an average 1-year price target of $55.33, suggesting a potential 21.61% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Hershey, Kraft Heinz and General Mills, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Mondelez International Outperform 0.25% $2.43B 1.53% Hershey Neutral -13.75% $944.27M 4.77% Kraft Heinz Neutral -6.43% $2.06B 1.44% General Mills Neutral -3.35% $1.47B 3.07%

Key Takeaway:

Mondelez International ranks highest in gross profit and return on equity among its peers. It is in the middle for revenue growth.

Delving into Mondelez International's Background

Mondelez has operated independently since its split from the former Kraft Foods North American grocery business in October 2012. The firm is a leading player in the global snack enclave with a presence in the biscuit (49% of sales), chocolate (31%), gum/candy (11%), beverage (3%), and cheese and grocery (6%) aisles, as of the end of fiscal 2024. Mondelez's portfolio includes well-known brands like Oreo, Chips Ahoy, Halls, and Cadbury. The firm derives around one third of its revenue from developing markets, just more than one third from Europe, and the remainder from North America.

Mondelez International's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Mondelez International showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.25% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Mondelez International's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.32%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mondelez International's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.53%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.59%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.78.

