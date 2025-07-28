Insights into UnitedHealth Group's Upcoming Earnings

UnitedHealth Group UNH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that UnitedHealth Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.63.

Investors in UnitedHealth Group are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.09, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at UnitedHealth Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 7.29 6.74 7 6.66 EPS Actual 7.20 6.81 7.15 6.80 Price Change % -22.0% -0.0% 3.0% 4.0%

Performance of UnitedHealth Group Shares

Shares of UnitedHealth Group were trading at $281.06 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 50.86%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on UnitedHealth Group

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding UnitedHealth Group.

With 26 analyst ratings, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $373.5, indicating a potential 32.89% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Centene, Molina Healthcare and HealthEquity, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Centene, with an average 1-year price target of $45.65, suggesting a potential 83.76% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Molina Healthcare, with an average 1-year price target of $262.0, suggesting a potential 6.78% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for HealthEquity, with an average 1-year price target of $116.88, suggesting a potential 58.41% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Centene, Molina Healthcare and HealthEquity, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity UnitedHealth Group Outperform 9.80% $23.77B 6.70% Centene Neutral 15.38% $5.20B 4.83% Molina Healthcare Neutral 15.66% $1.17B 5.72% HealthEquity Outperform 15.04% $224.31M 2.54%

Key Takeaway:

UnitedHealth Group ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Delving into UnitedHealth Group's Background

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers and provides medical benefits to about 51 million members globally, including 1 million outside the US as of December 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in medical insurance. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's Optum franchises help create a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Unraveling the Financial Story of UnitedHealth Group

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: UnitedHealth Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.8%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: UnitedHealth Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.74%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): UnitedHealth Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.7% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: UnitedHealth Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.86, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

