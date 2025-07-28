July 28, 2025 10:03 AM 1 min read

Starbucks's Earnings Outlook

Starbucks SBUX is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Starbucks to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65.

Starbucks bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.09, leading to a 5.66% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Starbucks's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 0.50 0.67 1.03 0.93
EPS Actual 0.41 0.69 0.80 0.93
Price Change % -6.0% 8.0% 0.0% 3.0%

Performance of Starbucks Shares

Shares of Starbucks were trading at $94.42 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Starbucks visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

SBUX Logo
SBUXStarbucks Corp
$94.580.17%

Overview
