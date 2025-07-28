Ecolab's Earnings: A Preview

Ecolab ECL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Ecolab will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90.

The market awaits Ecolab's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.83% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Ecolab's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.5 1.80 1.82 1.67 EPS Actual 1.5 1.81 1.83 1.68 Price Change % 2.0% 0.0% -0.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of Ecolab's Stock

Shares of Ecolab were trading at $271.75 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.96%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Ecolab

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Ecolab.

Ecolab has received a total of 7 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $286.29, the consensus suggests a potential 5.35% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sherwin-Williams, DuPont de Nemours and PPG Indus, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Sherwin-Williams, with an average 1-year price target of $387.69, suggesting a potential 42.66% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for DuPont de Nemours, with an average 1-year price target of $85.4, suggesting a potential 68.57% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for PPG Indus, with an average 1-year price target of $124.36, suggesting a potential 54.24% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Sherwin-Williams, DuPont de Nemours and PPG Indus, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ecolab Neutral -1.52% $1.63B 4.57% Sherwin-Williams Outperform 0.69% $3.12B 17.69% DuPont de Nemours Outperform 4.61% $1.15B -2.55% PPG Indus Buy -4.29% $1.54B 5.44%

Key Takeaway:

Ecolab ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Ecolab

Ecolab produces and markets cleaning and sanitation products for the industrial manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare, and life sciences markets. The firm is the global market share leader in this category with a wide array of products and services, including dish and laundry washing systems, pest control, and infection control products. Additionally, Ecolab sells customized water management solutions across its end markets. The company has a strong hold on the US market and is growing its presence abroad.

Ecolab's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Ecolab's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.52%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ecolab's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.57%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ecolab's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.8%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ecolab's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.94.

