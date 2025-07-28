Earnings Preview: Republic Servs

Republic Servs RSG will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Republic Servs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76.

Investors in Republic Servs are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.16% increase in the share price on the following day.

Market Performance of Republic Servs's Stock

Shares of Republic Servs were trading at $245.16 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.96%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Republic Servs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.