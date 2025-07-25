Earnings Preview For Geovax Labs

Geovax Labs GOVX will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Geovax Labs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.41.

Anticipation surrounds Geovax Labs's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.21 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.09% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Geovax Labs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.66 -0.79 -1.48 -4.43 EPS Actual -0.45 -0.30 -0.91 -1.99 Price Change % 2.0% -13.0% -17.0% -1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Geovax Labs were trading at $0.8125 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 65.66%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

