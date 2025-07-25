July 25, 2025 3:01 PM 1 min read

Examining the Future: Bankwell Finl Gr's Earnings Outlook

Bankwell Finl Gr BWFG will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Bankwell Finl Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85.

The market awaits Bankwell Finl Gr's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.14 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.93% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Bankwell Finl Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.73 0.65 -0.08 0.66
EPS Actual 0.87 0.32 0.24 0.14
Price Change % 5.0% 3.0% -1.0% -0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Bankwell Finl Gr were trading at $36.92 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 40.53%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Bankwell Finl Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Overview
