A Look at Alerus Finl's Upcoming Earnings Report

Alerus Finl ALRS will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Alerus Finl to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55.

Investors in Alerus Finl are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.08 in the last quarter, leading to a 13.29% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Alerus Finl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.40 0.44 0.36 EPS Actual 0.52 0.44 0.31 0.31 Price Change % 13.0% 4.0% -14.000000000000002% 0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Alerus Finl were trading at $21.64 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

