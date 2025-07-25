July 25, 2025 2:02 PM 1 min read

Earnings Preview: Two Harbors Inv

Two Harbors Inv TWO is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Two Harbors Inv will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32.

The market awaits Two Harbors Inv's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 3.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Two Harbors Inv's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.40 0.34 0.33 0.37
EPS Actual 0.24 0.20 0.13 0.17
Price Change % 3.0% 7.000000000000001% -7.000000000000001% -2.0%

Performance of Two Harbors Inv Shares

Shares of Two Harbors Inv were trading at $10.4 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.38%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Two Harbors Inv visit their earnings calendar on our site.

TWO Logo
TWOTwo Harbors Investment Corp
$10.35-0.48%

Overview
