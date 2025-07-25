A Peek at Tilray Brands's Future Earnings

Tilray Brands TLRY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Tilray Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

Tilray Brands bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 16.17% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Tilray Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.01 -0.04 -0.02 EPS Actual 0 0 -0.01 0.04 Price Change % 16.0% -10.0% 3.0% 10.0%

Market Performance of Tilray Brands's Stock

Shares of Tilray Brands were trading at $0.7028 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 62.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.