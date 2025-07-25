July 25, 2025 2:02 PM 1 min read

Insights Ahead: Bank of Marin's Quarterly Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Bank of Marin BMRC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Bank of Marin will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35.

The announcement from Bank of Marin is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.01, leading to a 0.14% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Bank of Marin's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.31 0.33 0.26 0.17
EPS Actual 0.30 0.38 0.28 0.06
Price Change % 0.0% -3.0% 1.0% 9.0%

Bank of Marin Share Price Analysis

Shares of Bank of Marin were trading at $24.01 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Bank of Marin visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BMRC Logo
BMRCBank of Marin Bancorp
$23.87-0.58%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
53.20
Growth
13.10
Quality
N/A
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved