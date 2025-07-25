Insights into Bank of N.T Butterfield's Upcoming Earnings

Bank of N.T Butterfield NTB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Bank of N.T Butterfield will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20.

Investors in Bank of N.T Butterfield are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 2.09% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank of N.T Butterfield's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.09 1.13 1.14 1.05 EPS Actual 1.23 1.34 1.16 1.11 Price Change % 2.0% 9.0% 0.0% -1.0%

Performance of Bank of N.T Butterfield Shares

Shares of Bank of N.T Butterfield were trading at $44.34 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Bank of N.T Butterfield visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.