Earnings Outlook For Ultra Clean Hldgs

Ultra Clean Hldgs UCTT is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Ultra Clean Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24.

Investors in Ultra Clean Hldgs are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 13.9% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ultra Clean Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.44 0.33 0.26 EPS Actual 0.28 0.51 0.35 0.32 Price Change % -14.000000000000002% -28.000000000000004% 0.0% 2.0%

Market Performance of Ultra Clean Hldgs's Stock

Shares of Ultra Clean Hldgs were trading at $23.7 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 46.42%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Ultra Clean Hldgs

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Ultra Clean Hldgs.

The consensus rating for Ultra Clean Hldgs is Buy, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $26.0 implies a potential 9.7% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Photronics, Veeco Instruments and PDF Solutions, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Photronics, with an average 1-year price target of $31.0, suggesting a potential 30.8% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Veeco Instruments, with an average 1-year price target of $20.5, suggesting a potential 13.5% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for PDF Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $31.0, suggesting a potential 30.8% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Photronics, Veeco Instruments and PDF Solutions, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ultra Clean Hldgs Buy 8.56% $84M -0.57% Photronics Buy -2.77% $77.91M 0.80% Veeco Instruments Neutral -4.12% $68.47M 1.54% PDF Solutions Buy 15.66% $34.82M -1.23%

Key Takeaway:

Ultra Clean Hldgs ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the highest Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, Ultra Clean Hldgs is positioned relatively well compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

All You Need to Know About Ultra Clean Hldgs

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment industry. The product includes precision robotic solutions, gas delivery systems, and a variety of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems include wafer cleaning subsystems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules. Its customer base includes firms in the semiconductor capital equipment industry, medical, energy, industrial, flat panel, and research equipment industries. It has two segments Products and Services. Its principal markets are Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA.

Ultra Clean Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Ultra Clean Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.56%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -0.96%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ultra Clean Hldgs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.57%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ultra Clean Hldgs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.74, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

