A Peek at CNO Finl Group's Future Earnings

CNO Finl Group CNO is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect CNO Finl Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85.

Investors in CNO Finl Group are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 4.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CNO Finl Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.79 1.06 0.82 0.71 EPS Actual 0.79 1.31 0.94 1.05 Price Change % -5.0% 3.0% 4.0% 11.0%

Tracking CNO Finl Group's Stock Performance

Shares of CNO Finl Group were trading at $37.37 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.55%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

