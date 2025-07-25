A Look Ahead: Piedmont Office Realty's Earnings Forecast

Piedmont Office Realty PDM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Piedmont Office Realty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35.

Anticipation surrounds Piedmont Office Realty's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 15.44% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Piedmont Office Realty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.37 0.37 0.37 EPS Actual 0.36 0.37 0.36 0.37 Price Change % -15.0% -8.0% -5.0% 1.0%

Performance of Piedmont Office Realty Shares

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty were trading at $7.54 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.76%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Piedmont Office Realty

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Piedmont Office Realty.

The consensus rating for Piedmont Office Realty is Buy, derived from 2 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $8.5 implies a potential 12.73% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Hudson Pacific Properties, Easterly Government Props and Empire State Realty Trust, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Hudson Pacific Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $3.41, suggesting a potential 54.77% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Easterly Government Props, with an average 1-year price target of $23.5, suggesting a potential 211.67% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Empire State Realty Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $8.3, suggesting a potential 10.08% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Hudson Pacific Properties, Easterly Government Props and Empire State Realty Trust, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Piedmont Realty Trust Buy -1.28% $84.77M -0.64% Hudson Pacific Properties Outperform -7.27% $85.20M -3.12% Easterly Government Props Neutral 8.07% $52.92M 0.22% Empire State Realty Trust Underperform -0.61% $91.51M 0.89%

Key Takeaway:

Piedmont Office Realty has the highest revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity compared to its peers.

Discovering Piedmont Office Realty: A Closer Look

Piedmont Realty Trust Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment company focused on delivering an exceptional office environment. As an owner, manager, developer and operator of 16 MM SF of Class A properties across major U.S. Sunbelt markets, Piedmont Realty Trust is known for its hospitality-driven approach and commitment to transforming buildings into Piedmont PLACEs that enhance each client's workplace experience.

Understanding the Numbers: Piedmont Office Realty's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Piedmont Office Realty faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.28% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Piedmont Office Realty's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -7.08%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Piedmont Office Realty's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.64%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Piedmont Office Realty's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Piedmont Office Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.42, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Piedmont Office Realty visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.