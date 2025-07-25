Earnings Preview For Beyond

Beyond BYON is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Beyond will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.36.

Investors in Beyond are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.21 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.72% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Beyond's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.63 -0.75 -0.72 -0.79 EPS Actual -0.42 -0.91 -0.96 -0.76 Price Change % -1.0% 7.000000000000001% -5.0% -10.0%

Tracking Beyond's Stock Performance

Shares of Beyond were trading at $10.79 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.43%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Beyond

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Beyond.

With 3 analyst ratings, Beyond has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $7.67, indicating a potential 28.92% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Arhaus and Williams-Sonoma, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Arhaus, with an average 1-year price target of $9.89, suggesting a potential 8.34% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Williams-Sonoma, with an average 1-year price target of $189.11, suggesting a potential 1652.64% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Arhaus and Williams-Sonoma are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Beyond Neutral -39.38% $58.13M -26.08% Arhaus Neutral 5.49% $115.59M 1.41% Williams-Sonoma Neutral 4.20% $765.81M 10.75%

Key Takeaway:

Beyond is at the bottom for Revenue Growth with -39.38%, while the peers have positive growth rates. Beyond also has the lowest Gross Profit at $58.13M, compared to the higher figures of its peers. Additionally, Beyond's Return on Equity is negative at -26.08%, in contrast to the positive returns of its peers.

Delving into Beyond's Background

Beyond Inc is an online retailer that provides products and services through websites. The company offers a broad number of products, including furniture, decor, area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items, BMMG (like books, magazines, CDs), electronics, and other items. The home and garden product line accounts for a material part of its total revenue. The company operates through a direct business that makes sales from the company's own inventory, and a partner business that sells merchandise from manufacturers, distributors, and other suppliers through the company's websites. The company generates the majority of its total revenue from partner business in terms of business format, and from the U.S. in terms of market.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Beyond

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Beyond faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -39.38% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Beyond's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -17.22%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Beyond's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -26.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Beyond's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -10.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Beyond's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.22, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Beyond visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.