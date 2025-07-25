What to Expect from UFP Industries's Earnings

UFP Industries UFPI will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate UFP Industries to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89.

The market awaits UFP Industries's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.27, which was followed by a 5.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at UFP Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.57 1.24 1.89 2.05 EPS Actual 1.30 1.20 1.64 2.05 Price Change % -6.0% -2.0% -6.0% -3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of UFP Industries were trading at $103.74 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.05%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about UFP Industries

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on UFP Industries.

The consensus rating for UFP Industries is Neutral, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $112.0, there's a potential 7.96% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of AAON, Zurn Elkay Water Solns and Fortune Brands, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for AAON, with an average 1-year price target of $95.0, suggesting a potential 8.42% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Zurn Elkay Water Solns, with an average 1-year price target of $43.0, suggesting a potential 58.55% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Fortune Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $65.2, suggesting a potential 37.15% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for AAON, Zurn Elkay Water Solns and Fortune Brands, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity UFP Industries Neutral -2.65% $268.20M 2.35% AAON Buy 22.87% $86.36M 3.57% Zurn Elkay Water Solns Buy 4.01% $181M 2.78% Fortune Brands Neutral -6.89% $454.70M 2.17%

Key Takeaway:

UFP Industries ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind UFP Industries

UFP Industries Inc is a supplier of lumber to the manufactured housing industry. Today UFP Industries is a multibillion-dollar holding company with subsidiaries around the globe that serve three markets: retail, packaging and construction. Its business segments consist of UFP Retail Solutions, UFP Packaging, UFP Construction, All other and Corporate.

UFP Industries: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, UFP Industries faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.65% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.75%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): UFP Industries's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.83%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: UFP Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.11.

