Exploring TFI International's Earnings Expectations

TFI International TFII will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate TFI International to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24.

Anticipation surrounds TFI International's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.19, leading to a 7.78% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at TFI International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.95 1.58 1.78 1.61 EPS Actual 0.76 1.19 1.60 1.71 Price Change % 8.0% -20.0% 1.0% -1.0%

TFI International Share Price Analysis

Shares of TFI International were trading at $89.11 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 39.47%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

