July 25, 2025 1:01 PM 1 min read

Exploring TFI International's Earnings Expectations

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

TFI International TFII will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate TFI International to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24.

Anticipation surrounds TFI International's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.19, leading to a 7.78% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at TFI International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.95 1.58 1.78 1.61
EPS Actual 0.76 1.19 1.60 1.71
Price Change % 8.0% -20.0% 1.0% -1.0%

TFI International Share Price Analysis

Shares of TFI International were trading at $89.11 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 39.47%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for TFI International visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

TFII Logo
TFIITFI International Inc
$91.462.64%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
9.27
Growth
42.19
Quality
70.80
Value
37.01
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved