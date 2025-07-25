Insights into NOV's Upcoming Earnings

NOV NOV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that NOV will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30.

Investors in NOV are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.96% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NOV's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.36 0.36 0.35 EPS Actual 0.19 0.41 0.33 0.57 Price Change % -2.0% 13.0% 3.0% 6.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of NOV were trading at $13.71 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.83%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about NOV

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding NOV.

A total of 9 analyst ratings have been received for NOV, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $15.44, suggesting a potential 12.62% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Weatherford International, Cactus and USA Compression Partners, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Weatherford International, with an average 1-year price target of $71.0, suggesting a potential 417.87% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cactus, with an average 1-year price target of $52.83, suggesting a potential 285.34% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for USA Compression Partners, with an average 1-year price target of $25.0, suggesting a potential 82.35% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Weatherford International, Cactus and USA Compression Partners are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity NOV Outperform -2.41% $447M 1.14% Weatherford International Outperform -14.31% $375M 9.50% Cactus Neutral 2.26% $107.74M 4.06% USA Compression Partners Underperform 6.96% $93.22M 203.38%

Key Takeaway:

NOV is positioned in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit. NOV is at the bottom for return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind NOV

NOV (formerly National Oilwell Varco) is a leading supplier of oil and gas drilling rig equipment and products, such as downhole tools, drill pipe, and well casing. The company operates on a global scale, with international markets contributing nearly two thirds of its annual revenue.

NOV: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, NOV faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.41% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: NOV's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.14%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): NOV's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.65%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.37.

