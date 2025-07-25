What to Expect from New Gold's Earnings

New Gold NGD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that New Gold will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

New Gold bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 18.81% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at New Gold's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.06 0.04 0.02 EPS Actual 0.02 0.07 0.08 0.02 Price Change % 19.0% 5.0% -2.0% 12.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of New Gold were trading at $4.43 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 109.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for New Gold visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.