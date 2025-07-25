What's Next: Olin's Earnings Preview

Olin OLN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Olin will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

Olin bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.11 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.54% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Olin's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.04 0.04 0.70 EPS Actual 0.01 0.09 -0.21 0.62 Price Change % 3.0% -9.0% -8.0% -7.000000000000001%

Market Performance of Olin's Stock

Shares of Olin were trading at $20.72 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 53.19%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Olin

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Olin.

A total of 13 analyst ratings have been received for Olin, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $23.77, suggesting a potential 14.72% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Hawkins, Tronox Holdings and Kronos Worldwide, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Hawkins, with an average 1-year price target of $160.0, suggesting a potential 672.2% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tronox Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $7.2, suggesting a potential 65.25% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Sell trajectory for Kronos Worldwide, with an average 1-year price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential 62.6% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Hawkins, Tronox Holdings and Kronos Worldwide are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Olin Neutral 0.54% $148.70M 0.06% Hawkins Buy 10.00% $52.24M 3.56% Tronox Holdings Buy -4.65% $99M -6.46% Kronos Worldwide Sell 2.30% $106.80M 2.18%

Key Takeaway:

Olin ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Olin is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Olin Better

Olin Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into three segments based on the product type. The Chlor alkali products and Vinyls segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells chlorine and caustic soda, which are used in a variety of industries including cosmetics, textiles, crop protection, and fire protection products. The Epoxy segment sells epoxy resins used in paints and coatings. The Winchester segment sells sporting ammunition and ammunition accessories under the Winchester brand. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.

Olin's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Olin displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.54%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Olin's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.07% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Olin's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.06% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Olin's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.02% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Olin's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.66. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

