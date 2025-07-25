Insights Ahead: Kilroy Realty's Quarterly Earnings

Kilroy Realty KRC is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Kilroy Realty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59.

The announcement from Kilroy Realty is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.36% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Kilroy Realty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.03 1.03 1.04 1.08 EPS Actual 1.02 1.20 1.17 1.10 Price Change % -3.0% -3.0% -1.0% -5.0%

Performance of Kilroy Realty Shares

Shares of Kilroy Realty were trading at $37.24 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Kilroy Realty

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty has received a total of 4 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $36.0, the consensus suggests a potential 3.33% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of SL Green Realty, Cousins Props and Highwoods Props, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SL Green Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $64.5, suggesting a potential 73.2% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cousins Props, with an average 1-year price target of $30.75, suggesting a potential 17.43% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Highwoods Props, with an average 1-year price target of $30.5, suggesting a potential 18.1% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for SL Green Realty, Cousins Props and Highwoods Props, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kilroy Realty Neutral -2.78% $177.87M 0.72% SL Green Realty Neutral 0.86% $118.74M -0.31% Cousins Props Neutral 19.64% $173.17M 0.43% Highwoods Props Neutral -5.16% $135.35M 4.13%

Key Takeaway:

Kilroy Realty ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with a slight decline. It is at the bottom for gross profit, showing the lowest figure. However, it is at the top for return on equity, indicating a strong performance in this aspect.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty is a premier owner and landlord of approximately 17 million square feet of office space across Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area, Austin, Texas, and greater Seattle. The company operates as a real estate investment trust.

Kilroy Realty's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Kilroy Realty's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.78%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kilroy Realty's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.72% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kilroy Realty's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.36%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Kilroy Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.88.

