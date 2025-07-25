Examining the Future: Alliance Res Partners's Earnings Outlook

Alliance Res Partners ARLP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Alliance Res Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60.

Alliance Res Partners bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.88% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Alliance Res Partners's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.51 0.67 0.86 0.93 EPS Actual 0.57 0.33 0.66 0.77 Price Change % -1.0% 1.0% 0.0% -1.0%

Alliance Res Partners Share Price Analysis

Shares of Alliance Res Partners were trading at $27.97 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.47%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Alliance Res Partners

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Alliance Res Partners.

The consensus rating for Alliance Res Partners is Buy, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $29.0 implies a potential 3.68% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Uranium Energy, Centrus Energy and Core Natural Resources, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Uranium Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential 72.29% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Centrus Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $189.88, suggesting a potential 578.87% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Core Natural Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $93.25, suggesting a potential 233.39% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Uranium Energy, Centrus Energy and Core Natural Resources are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Alliance Res Partners Buy -17.07% $114.86M 4.06% Uranium Energy Outperform 0.00% $0 -3.41% Centrus Energy Buy 67.28% $32.90M 14.50% Core Natural Resources Buy 86.10% $25.55M -2.54%

Key Takeaway:

Alliance Res Partners ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the top for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom.

Discovering Alliance Res Partners: A Closer Look

Alliance Resource Partners LP operates as a coal mining company based in the United States. It has four segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Oil & Gas Royalties and Coal Royalties. The Illinois Basin comprises underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and West Virginia. The Appalachia segment comprises the Mettiki mining complex, the Tunnel Ridge mining complex and the MC Mining complex. The Oil & Gas Royalties has oil & gas mineral interests held by AR Midland and AllDale I & II and includes Alliance Minerals' equity interests in both AllDale III and Cavalier Minerals. The Coal Royalties has included coal mineral reserves and resources owned or leased by Alliance Resource Properties.

Key Indicators: Alliance Res Partners's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Alliance Res Partners faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -17.07% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.69%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.06%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Alliance Res Partners's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.27.

