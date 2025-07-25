Amkor Tech's Earnings Outlook

Amkor Tech AMKR is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Amkor Tech to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

The announcement from Amkor Tech is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 2.63% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Amkor Tech's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.38 0.50 0.23 EPS Actual 0.09 0.43 0.49 0.27 Price Change % -3.0% -11.0% -5.0% -19.0%

Market Performance of Amkor Tech's Stock

Shares of Amkor Tech were trading at $21.14 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 44.07%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Amkor Tech

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Amkor Tech.

Amkor Tech has received a total of 5 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $23.2, the consensus suggests a potential 9.74% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Onto Innovation, Enphase Energy and MKS, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Onto Innovation, with an average 1-year price target of $134.17, suggesting a potential 534.67% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Enphase Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $40.16, suggesting a potential 89.97% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for MKS, with an average 1-year price target of $109.12, suggesting a potential 416.18% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Onto Innovation, Enphase Energy and MKS are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Amkor Tech Buy -3.22% $157.58M 0.51% Onto Innovation Neutral 16.50% $143.23M 3.33% Enphase Energy Underperform 19.67% $170.49M 4.38% MKS Outperform 7.83% $444M 2.22%

Key Takeaway:

Amkor Tech ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Amkor Tech is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Amkor Tech

Amkor Technology Inc is a OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) service provider. It has pioneered the outsourcing of integrated circuit (IC) packaging and test services and is a strategic manufacturing partner for the semiconductor companies, foundries, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The firm's products are organized into two categories namely advanced products that include flip chip, fine pitch bumping, wafer-level processing, advanced SiPs, power modules, and others, and Mainstream products that includes wirebond packaging and testing. The company derives maximum revenue from the advanced products category. The company derives majority of its revenue from Foreign states.

Amkor Tech's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Amkor Tech faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.22% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Amkor Tech's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.6%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amkor Tech's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amkor Tech's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, Amkor Tech adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Amkor Tech visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.