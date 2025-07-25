A Look Ahead: Whirlpool's Earnings Forecast

Whirlpool WHR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Whirlpool will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66.

Anticipation surrounds Whirlpool's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.58% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Whirlpool's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.67 4.31 3.19 2.39 EPS Actual 1.70 4.57 3.43 2.39 Price Change % 2.0% -16.0% 11.0% 3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Whirlpool were trading at $98.62 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.64%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Whirlpool

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Whirlpool.

The consensus rating for Whirlpool is Neutral, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $109.33 implies a potential 10.86% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Helen Of Troy and Traeger, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Helen Of Troy, with an average 1-year price target of $34.0, suggesting a potential 65.52% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Traeger, with an average 1-year price target of $2.5, suggesting a potential 97.47% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Helen Of Troy and Traeger are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Whirlpool Neutral -19.35% $607M 2.70% Helen Of Troy Neutral -10.84% $175.01M -30.97% Traeger Buy -1.13% $59.46M -0.28%

Key Takeaway:

Whirlpool is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances and related products. Its reportable segments consist of five operating segments, which consist of Domestic Appliances (MDA) North America; MDA Europe, MDA Latin America; MDA Asia; and Small Domestic Appliances (SDA). Product categories include refrigeration, laundry, cooking, and dishwashing. The company has also a portfolio of small domestic appliances, including the KitchenAid stand mixer. The company's international brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, and Brastemp, among others.

A Deep Dive into Whirlpool's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Whirlpool faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -19.35% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Whirlpool's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.96%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.7%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Whirlpool's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.43%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, Whirlpool faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

