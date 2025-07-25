July 25, 2025 11:02 AM 1 min read

An Overview of Enterprise Finl Servs's Earnings

Enterprise Finl Servs EFSC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Enterprise Finl Servs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20.

The announcement from Enterprise Finl Servs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 0.62% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Enterprise Finl Servs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 1.17 1.16 1.14 1.06
EPS Actual 1.31 1.32 1.29 1.21
Price Change % -1.0% 4.0% 3.0% 12.0%

Tracking Enterprise Finl Servs's Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Finl Servs were trading at $56.2 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
