A Peek at Hartford Finl Servs Gr's Future Earnings

Hartford Finl Servs Gr HIG is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Hartford Finl Servs Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.81.

Investors in Hartford Finl Servs Gr are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.06, leading to a 0.4% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Hartford Finl Servs Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 2.14 2.64 2.54 2.24
EPS Actual 2.20 2.94 2.53 2.50
Price Change % -0.0% -2.0% -7.000000000000001% 7.000000000000001%

Performance of Hartford Finl Servs Gr Shares

Shares of Hartford Finl Servs Gr were trading at $123.04 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.29%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Hartford Finl Servs Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Overview
