What's Next: Universal Health Servs's Earnings Preview

Universal Health Servs UHS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Universal Health Servs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.90.

Investors in Universal Health Servs are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.50, which was followed by a 0.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Universal Health Servs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 4.34 4.18 3.70 3.28 EPS Actual 4.84 4.92 3.71 4.31 Price Change % -1.0% 3.0% -10.0% 10.0%

Market Performance of Universal Health Servs's Stock

Shares of Universal Health Servs were trading at $155.46 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.51%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Universal Health Servs

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Universal Health Servs.

With 3 analyst ratings, Universal Health Servs has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $214.33, indicating a potential 37.87% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Encompass Health, Ensign Group and Tenet Healthcare, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Encompass Health, with an average 1-year price target of $132.0, suggesting a potential 15.09% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ensign Group, with an average 1-year price target of $156.0, suggesting a potential 0.35% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Tenet Healthcare, with an average 1-year price target of $194.65, suggesting a potential 25.21% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Encompass Health, Ensign Group and Tenet Healthcare, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Universal Health Services Neutral 6.66% $3.70B 4.71% Encompass Health Outperform 10.59% $630.90M 7.17% Ensign Group Outperform 16.12% $188.12M 4.27% Tenet Healthcare Outperform 0.92% $4.32B 7.26%

Key Takeaway:

Universal Health Services ranks in the middle for Consensus rating among its peers. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth. It is at the top for Gross Profit. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Universal Health Servs Better

Universal Health Services Inc owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavior health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. The firm operates in two segments: Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Services. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Acute Care Hospital Services segment. The Acute Care Hospital Services segment includes the firm's acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals, and surgery and oncology centers.

Breaking Down Universal Health Servs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Universal Health Servs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.66% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Universal Health Servs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.72%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Universal Health Servs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.71%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Universal Health Servs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.16% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, Universal Health Servs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

