A Glimpse of Revvity's Earnings Potential

Revvity RVTY is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Revvity will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14.

Anticipation surrounds Revvity's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.42% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Revvity's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.95 1.38 1.13 1.12 EPS Actual 1.01 1.42 1.28 1.22 Price Change % -0.0% -1.0% 1.0% 1.0%

Tracking Revvity's Stock Performance

Shares of Revvity were trading at $101.97 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.84%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Revvity

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Revvity.

Revvity has received a total of 7 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $115.71, the consensus suggests a potential 13.47% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Medpace Hldgs, Tempus AI and Avantor, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Medpace Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $412.0, suggesting a potential 304.04% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Tempus AI, with an average 1-year price target of $69.67, suggesting a potential 31.68% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Avantor, with an average 1-year price target of $15.83, suggesting a potential 84.48% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Medpace Hldgs, Tempus AI and Avantor, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Revvity Buy 2.28% $375.55M 0.55% Medpace Hldgs Neutral 14.24% $180.01M 23.57% Tempus AI Neutral 75.38% $155.20M -35.57% Avantor Neutral -5.86% $534.90M 1.07%

Key Takeaway:

Revvity ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, Revvity is at the top for Return on Equity.

About Revvity

Revvity provides instruments, tests, services, and software solutions to the pharmaceutical, biomedical, chemical, environmental, and general industrial markets. The company operates in two segments. First, its diagnostics segment includes immunodiagnostics, reproductive health, and applied genomics. Second, its discovery and analytical solutions is composed of life science, industrial, environmental, and food applications. Revvity offers products and services ranging from genetic screening and environmental analytical tools to informatics and enterprise software.

Understanding the Numbers: Revvity's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Revvity's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.28%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Revvity's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Revvity's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.55% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Revvity's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.34%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, Revvity adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

