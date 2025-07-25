What's Next: Brown & Brown's Earnings Preview

Brown & Brown BRO is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Brown & Brown will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99.

The announcement from Brown & Brown is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.01, leading to a 6.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Brown & Brown's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.30 0.77 0.87 0.88 EPS Actual 1.29 0.86 0.91 0.93 Price Change % -6.0% -3.0% 2.0% 5.0%

Performance of Brown & Brown Shares

Shares of Brown & Brown were trading at $102.78 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.3%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Brown & Brown

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown has received a total of 8 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Underperform. With an average one-year price target of $114.38, the consensus suggests a potential 11.29% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Willis Towers Watson and Baldwin Insurance, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Willis Towers Watson, with an average 1-year price target of $346.67, suggesting a potential 237.29% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Baldwin Insurance, with an average 1-year price target of $43.0, suggesting a potential 58.16% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Willis Towers Watson and Baldwin Insurance, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Brown & Brown Underperform 11.96% $702M 4.94% Willis Towers Watson Outperform -5.04% $899M 2.92% Baldwin Insurance Outperform 8.06% $144.69M 2.32%

Key Takeaway:

Brown & Brown is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. In terms of Gross Profit, it is also leading the group. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Brown & Brown Better

Brown & Brown Inc is a diversified insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs, and service. The Company markets and sells insurance products and services, in the property, casualty, and employee benefits areas. It provides customers with non-investment insurance contracts, as well as other targeted, customized risk management products and services. It has four reportable segments; the Retail segment; the Programs segment; the Wholesale Brokerage segment and; the Services segment. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Retail segment which provides insurance products and services to commercial, public and quasi-public, and Others through automobile dealer services F&I businesses. Its geographic area is U.S., U.K., the Republic of Ireland, Canada, and Others.

Brown & Brown's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Brown & Brown showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.96% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 23.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.94%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brown & Brown's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.9%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Brown & Brown's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.59.

