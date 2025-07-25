Earnings Outlook For Waste Management

Waste Management WM is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Waste Management to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89.

The market awaits Waste Management's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.12% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Waste Management's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.62 1.8 1.89 1.83 EPS Actual 1.67 1.7 1.96 1.82 Price Change % -0.0% 6.0% 5.0% -8.0%

Market Performance of Waste Management's Stock

Shares of Waste Management were trading at $230.61 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Waste Management

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Waste Management.

With 13 analyst ratings, Waste Management has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $253.46, indicating a potential 9.91% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Republic Services, Rollins and Veralto, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Republic Services, with an average 1-year price target of $271.5, suggesting a potential 17.73% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Rollins, with an average 1-year price target of $64.0, suggesting a potential 72.25% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Veralto, with an average 1-year price target of $107.5, suggesting a potential 53.38% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Republic Services, Rollins and Veralto, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Waste Management Neutral 16.65% $2.37B 7.54% Republic Services Neutral 3.81% $1.70B 4.29% Rollins Outperform 21.52% $422.37M 10.11% Veralto Buy 6.90% $805M 10.37%

Key Takeaway:

Waste Management ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Waste Management Better

WM ranks as the largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and medical waste services in the United States, operating 262 active landfills, about 506 solid and medical waste transfer stations, and 105 recycling facilities. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and medical end markets and is also a leading recycler in North America.

Waste Management's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Waste Management showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.65% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Waste Management's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.58%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Waste Management's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.54% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Waste Management's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.43%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Waste Management's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.76. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

