Preview: Fomento Economico's Earnings

Fomento Economico FMX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Fomento Economico will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91.

Anticipation surrounds Fomento Economico's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Here's a look at Fomento Economico's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.06 1.21 EPS Actual 0.79 0.91 0.84 1.93 Price Change % -1.0% -0.0% -2.0% -3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Fomento Economico were trading at $97.84 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.71%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Fomento Economico

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Fomento Economico.

Fomento Economico has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $111.67, the consensus suggests a potential 14.14% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Monster Beverage, Keurig Dr Pepper and Coca-Cola, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Monster Beverage, with an average 1-year price target of $64.2, suggesting a potential 34.38% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Keurig Dr Pepper, with an average 1-year price target of $38.25, suggesting a potential 60.91% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Coca-Cola, with an average 1-year price target of $81.43, suggesting a potential 16.77% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Monster Beverage, Keurig Dr Pepper and Coca-Cola are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity PepsiCo Neutral 1.00% $12.42B 6.86% Monster Beverage Outperform -2.35% $1.05B 7.10% Keurig Dr Pepper Outperform 4.82% $1.99B 2.12% Coca-Cola Outperform 12.63% $6.97B 13.91%

Key Takeaway:

Fomento Economico ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Fomento Economico is at the bottom compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Fomento Economico

Mexico-based Femsa is a beverage and retail conglomerate in Central and South America. The holding company owns controlling stakes in bottler Coca-Cola Femsa (47% economic stake, 56% voting rights), in addition to operating 100%-owned retail assets, including convenience stores under the Oxxo banner, drugstores, and gas stations. The firm divested its 15% stake in Heineken and its distribution business in 2023. Coca-Cola Femsa and the Oxxo chain made up 75% of total company revenue and over 90% of profits in 2024.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Fomento Economico

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Fomento Economico's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.05%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Fomento Economico's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.28%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fomento Economico's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.12%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fomento Economico's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Fomento Economico's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.85. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

