A Peek at Welltower's Future Earnings

Welltower WELL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Welltower will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74.

The announcement from Welltower is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.63% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Welltower's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.15 1.12 1.04 1.01 EPS Actual 1.20 1.13 1.11 1.05 Price Change % 2.0% 2.0% 5.0% 1.0%

Welltower Share Price Analysis

Shares of Welltower were trading at $161.4 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 44.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Welltower

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Welltower.

Analysts have provided Welltower with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $166.0, suggesting a potential 2.85% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ventas, Alexandria Real Estate and Healthpeak Properties, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ventas, with an average 1-year price target of $73.0, suggesting a potential 54.77% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Alexandria Real Estate, with an average 1-year price target of $112.5, suggesting a potential 30.3% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Healthpeak Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $21.83, suggesting a potential 86.47% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Ventas, Alexandria Real Estate and Healthpeak Properties, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Welltower Outperform 30.48% $926.20M 0.78% Ventas Outperform 13.18% $572.37M 0.42% Alexandria Real Estate Neutral -2.37% $512.85M -0.63% Healthpeak Properties Outperform 15.88% $429.75M 0.51%

Key Takeaway:

Welltower ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has a lower Return on Equity compared to one peer. Overall, Welltower is positioned favorably compared to its peers in the analysis.

Unveiling the Story Behind Welltower

Welltower owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of 2,336 in-place properties spread across the senior housing, medical office, and skilled nursing/postacute care sectors. The portfolio includes over 100 properties in Canada and the United Kingdom as the company looks for additional investment opportunities in countries with mature healthcare systems that operate similarly to that of the United States.

Financial Milestones: Welltower's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Welltower's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 30.48% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.8%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Welltower's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.49%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Welltower's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.5.

To track all earnings releases for Welltower visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.