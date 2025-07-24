July 24, 2025 11:02 AM 1 min read

Earnings Preview: GrafTech International

GrafTech International EAF is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-07-25. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that GrafTech International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11.

Investors in GrafTech International are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at GrafTech International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.13 -0.09 -0.10
EPS Actual -0.13 -0.13 -0.13 -0.05
Price Change % 8.0% -9.0% -1.0% -5.0%

GrafTech International Share Price Analysis

Shares of GrafTech International were trading at $1.42 as of July 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 86.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Overview
