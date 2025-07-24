Southside Bancshares's Earnings Outlook

Southside Bancshares SBSI will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-07-25. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Southside Bancshares to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68.

Southside Bancshares bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 1.71% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Southside Bancshares's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.68 0.71 0.73 0.64 EPS Actual 0.71 0.71 0.68 0.81 Price Change % -2.0% -0.0% -1.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of Southside Bancshares's Stock

Shares of Southside Bancshares were trading at $30.97 as of July 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.41%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Southside Bancshares visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.