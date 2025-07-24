A Glimpse of Stellar Bancorp's Earnings Potential

Stellar Bancorp STEL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-07-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Stellar Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45.

Anticipation surrounds Stellar Bancorp's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Stellar Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.49 0.48 0.48 EPS Actual 0.46 0.52 0.63 0.56 Price Change % -4.0% -1.0% 0.0% 1.0%

Tracking Stellar Bancorp's Stock Performance

Shares of Stellar Bancorp were trading at $32.11 as of July 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.32%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

