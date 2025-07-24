Earnings Preview For Portland Gen Electric

Portland Gen Electric POR will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-07-25. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Portland Gen Electric to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64.

The market awaits Portland Gen Electric's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.08, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Portland Gen Electric's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.99 0.35 0.87 0.62 EPS Actual 0.91 0.36 0.90 0.69 Price Change % -4.0% -1.0% -1.0% -1.0%

Portland Gen Electric Share Price Analysis

Shares of Portland Gen Electric were trading at $40.09 as of July 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.73%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

