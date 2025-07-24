Earnings Preview For Gentex

Gentex GNTX will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-07-25. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Gentex to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39.

Investors in Gentex are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Gentex's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.48 0.48 0.52 EPS Actual 0.42 0.39 0.53 0.37 Price Change % -3.0% -8.0% 5.0% -4.0%

Tracking Gentex's Stock Performance

Shares of Gentex were trading at $23.86 as of July 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.02%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

