July 24, 2025 11:01 AM 1 min read

Earnings Preview For Gentex

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gentex GNTX will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-07-25. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Gentex to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39.

Investors in Gentex are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Gentex's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.42 0.48 0.48 0.52
EPS Actual 0.42 0.39 0.53 0.37
Price Change % -3.0% -8.0% 5.0% -4.0%

Tracking Gentex's Stock Performance

Shares of Gentex were trading at $23.86 as of July 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.02%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Gentex visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

GNTX Logo
GNTXGentex Corp
$23.69-0.71%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
16.93
Growth
77.96
Quality
24.11
Value
72.70
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved