A Look at OneMain Holdings's Upcoming Earnings Report

OneMain Holdings OMF will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-07-25. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate OneMain Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23.

The announcement from OneMain Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.15 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.21% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at OneMain Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.57 1.15 1.14 0.91 EPS Actual 1.72 1.16 1.26 1.02 Price Change % -3.0% -3.0% -4.0% -7.000000000000001%

Market Performance of OneMain Holdings's Stock

Shares of OneMain Holdings were trading at $59.0 as of July 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on OneMain Holdings

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on OneMain Holdings.

A total of 5 analyst ratings have been received for OneMain Holdings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $59.4, suggesting a potential 0.68% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Dave, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Dave, with an average 1-year price target of $234.73, suggesting a potential 297.85% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Dave, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Enova International Buy 22.24% $345.64M 6.10% Dave Buy 46.65% $100.87M 15.06%

Key Takeaway:

OneMain Holdings ranks higher than its peers in terms of revenue growth and gross profit. However, it lags behind in terms of return on equity. Overall, OneMain Holdings is positioned in the middle compared to its peers based on the provided metrics.

All You Need to Know About OneMain Holdings

OneMain Holdings Inc is a consumer finance company providing loan products to customers through its branch network and the internet. The company provides personal loan products; offers credit cards; offers optional credit insurance and others; offers a customer-focused financial wellness program, and acquisitions and dispositions of assets and businesses. It provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans to non-prime customers. The company's reportable segment is Consumer and Insurance. The main source of revenue is net interest income.

OneMain Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, OneMain Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.3% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: OneMain Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 17.91%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.58%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): OneMain Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.82%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: OneMain Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 6.55, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

