What to Expect from MarineMax's Earnings

MarineMax HZO is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that MarineMax will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17.

MarineMax bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.97% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MarineMax's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.19 -0.22 0.30 1.40 EPS Actual 0.23 0.17 0.24 1.51 Price Change % 1.0% -5.0% -1.0% 0.0%

Performance of MarineMax Shares

Shares of MarineMax were trading at $26.72 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.36%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.