A Preview Of Alexander & Baldwin's Earnings

Alexander & Baldwin ALEX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that Alexander & Baldwin will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39.
The market awaits Alexander & Baldwin's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.
It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.
Earnings History Snapshot
In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 2.39% drop in the share price the following trading session.
Here's a look at Alexander & Baldwin's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.28
|0.21
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.29
|0.17
|0.27
|0.16
|Price Change %
|-2.0%
|1.0%
|2.0%
|6.0%
Market Performance of Alexander & Baldwin's Stock
Shares of Alexander & Baldwin were trading at $17.82 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.18%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.
To track all earnings releases for Alexander & Baldwin visit their earnings calendar on our site.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.