A Preview Of Alexander & Baldwin's Earnings

Alexander & Baldwin ALEX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Alexander & Baldwin will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39.

The market awaits Alexander & Baldwin's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 2.39% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Alexander & Baldwin's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.28 0.28 0.21 0.14
EPS Actual 0.29 0.17 0.27 0.16
Price Change % -2.0% 1.0% 2.0% 6.0%

Market Performance of Alexander & Baldwin's Stock

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin were trading at $17.82 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.18%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Overview
