Earnings Preview For World Acceptance

World Acceptance WRLD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that World Acceptance will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.27.

World Acceptance bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $2.29, leading to a 9.05% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at World Acceptance's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 5.84 1.96 1.99 1.69 EPS Actual 8.13 2.45 3.99 1.79 Price Change % -9.0% -4.0% -1.0% -18.0%

Market Performance of World Acceptance's Stock

Shares of World Acceptance were trading at $165.07 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.86%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.