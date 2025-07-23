A Glimpse of West Bancorp's Earnings Potential

West Bancorp WTBA is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that West Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.

The market awaits West Bancorp's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at West Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.40 0.31 0.32 EPS Actual 0.46 0.42 0.35 0.31 Price Change % 2.0% 1.0% 1.0% -1.0%

Performance of West Bancorp Shares

Shares of West Bancorp were trading at $19.65 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for West Bancorp visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.