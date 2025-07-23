July 23, 2025 3:03 PM 1 min read

What's Next: Flushing Financial's Earnings Preview

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Flushing Financial FFIC will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Flushing Financial to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31.

Investors in Flushing Financial are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 3.86% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Flushing Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.21 0.22 0.18 0.18
EPS Actual 0.23 0.14 0.26 0.18
Price Change % -4.0% -2.0% 1.0% -8.0%

Performance of Flushing Financial Shares

Shares of Flushing Financial were trading at $12.55 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.29%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Flushing Financial visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

FFIC Logo
FFICFlushing Financial Corp
$12.41-1.12%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
18.82
Growth
16.74
Quality
N/A
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved