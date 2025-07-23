July 23, 2025 3:02 PM 1 min read

Exploring Bel Fuse's Earnings Expectations

Bel Fuse BELFA is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Bel Fuse to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19.

The announcement from Bel Fuse is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.29, leading to a 0.3% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Bel Fuse's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.99 0.83 0.83 0.87
EPS Actual 1.28 1.45 0.94 1.46
Price Change % 0.0% -2.0% 1.0% 9.0%

Tracking Bel Fuse's Stock Performance

Shares of Bel Fuse were trading at $94.0 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.86%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Bel Fuse visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BELFA Logo
BELFABel Fuse Inc
$94.680.72%

Overview
